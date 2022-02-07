EiM Capital completes the acquisition of Bonna Sabla, a French specialist in precast concrete solutions
PARIS, FRANCE, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIM Capital finalizes the acquisition of Bonna Sabla, the French leader in precast concrete solutions, acquired from Consolis the leading European industrial group providing sustainable and smart precast concrete structures for the building and utilities sectors.
This deal includes all of Bonna Sabla's present activities, traditionally precast concrete products for water and wastewater management and civil engineering, but also ABM (equipment for railway areas), the business offering solutions for cemeteries, MPB (dry networks for telecommunications) and SEN (nuclear waste containment).
With the support of its new shareholder, Bonna Sabla will be able to capitalize on its solid commercial, economic and social situation to begin a new chapter in its history. It will focus on developing solutions to meet the challenge of ecological, energy, and technological transition and provide local solutions to serve its customers.
Luigi Chiaraviglio, co-founder of EIM Capital, said: “Acquiring Bonna Sabla builds upon what is already a highly successful portfolio of companies within industrials for us. We have invested in a range of manufacturers of products destined to the public space – from piping systems also for water management to urban hygiene. It is a highly logical decision to take on Bonna Sabla and we look forward to developing the company further and collaborating with the senior team.”
Renaud Delaage, also co-founder of EIM Capital, indicated: “We are very pleased to acquire Bonna Sabla. The transaction sits squarely within our ‘sweet spot’ of investing in industrial companies and is designed, specifically, to further leverage our deep-rooted expertise in the concrete sector. We believe there is great development potential in Bonna Sabla, thanks to the company’s excellent reputation and strong market position. We will partner with, and support, the current management team in the deployment of its strategic orientations to optimize growth and value over the long-term.”
Eric Lobbé, CEO of the company under new management, said: “We have the right teams and set of manufacturing facilities in France to pursue and develop our drainage precast solutions through well-known brands as Bonna Sabla, MPB and ABM. To be a pure player will allow us to capture significant organic growth opportunities, as well as being ready for future acquisitions. We will keep on pushing innovation to serve our customers.”
