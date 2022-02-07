Westminster Barracks / LSA and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/29/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton VT
VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Aaron Pierce
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:
On 1/5/22 Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Town Farm road in Putney, Vermont. Investigation revealed the vehicle had already been pulled from the Scene. Further investigation determined Aaron Pierce was negligently operating a motor vehicle on East Town Farm road when he crashed. After crashing, Pierce left the scene of the crash. Pierce was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 2/22/2022 to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/2022 1300
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A