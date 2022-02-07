Westminster Barracks / LSA and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1000082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton VT

VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Aaron Pierce

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:

On 1/5/22 Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Town Farm road in Putney, Vermont. Investigation revealed the vehicle had already been pulled from the Scene. Further investigation determined Aaron Pierce was negligently operating a motor vehicle on East Town Farm road when he crashed. After crashing, Pierce left the scene of the crash. Pierce was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 2/22/2022 to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/2022 1300

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A