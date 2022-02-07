Europe Aluminum Powder Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Aluminum Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe aluminium powder market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe Aluminum Powder market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



The Europe aluminum powder market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. Aluminum powder is widely used to manufacture premium-quality automobile paints and sealants. Moreover, the increasing utilization of powder metallurgy (P/M) technology for the manufacturing of aluminum powder is providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in producing powder with enhanced corrosion resistance, strength and toughness at varying temperatures. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the military and aerospace industries to produce rocket propellants, along with the widespread adoption of aluminum powder for the manufacturing of lightweight cellular concrete, are favoring the market growth across the region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• Air Atomization

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Construction

• Explosives

• Defense and Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Aluminium Ingots

• Aluminium Scrap

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

