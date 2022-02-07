​British Monarchists Society Announces Jubilee Anthem In Honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Record Breaking 70 Years Reign

Cover for EIIR: The Platinum Record (on BMS Records) Artists behind The Platinum Record: (Back row, l to r) Rodney Earl Clarke, Lesley Garrett CBE, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills (sitting) Dr. Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya and Anton Van Der Mere British Monarchists Society - commissioned EIIR: The Platinum Record

​New Two-Track Album to be released on April 22, 2022, day after Her Majesty's 96th Birthday

We wanted to create something extraordinary that was not only a musical journey through the Queen’s life, but also an epic circumnavigation around the Commonwealth...” — Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 6th, 2022 marked the 70th Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the longest reign in British constitutional history, only surpassed by three other monarchs. It is also the day the British Monarchists Society announced their commissioning of a new album, EIIR: The Platinum Record (on BMS Records), in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The album consists of two individual tracks, composed by Royal Composer, Dr. Olga, Thomas-Bosovskaya and Crossover Classical Tenor, composer, and producer, Anton Van Der Mere. The lyrics were written by Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, Founder of the British Monarchists Society, and Anton Van Der Mere. The album will be released on April 22, 2022 (the day after the Queen’s 96th birthday) on all major digital outlets and on a limited edition number of pressed CDs and Vinyl.

Mace-Archer-Mills spearheaded the musical project by pulling together the esteemed group of artists to create the album, which was a year-long process. On his inspiration for the project, he says, “We at the British Monarch Society wanted to honor Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70-year reign. We wanted to create something extraordinary that was not only a musical journey through the Queen’s life, but also an epic circumnavigation around the Commonwealth, discovering the musical representations of Her Majesty’s Realms.”

Thus, Mace-Archer-Mills tapped some of the most highly recognized artists in Opera and Symphonic music in the UK for the album. Along with recruiting Dr. Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya and Anton Van Der Mere as composers, Mills brought in soprano Lesley Garrett CBE and baritone Rodney Earl Clarke along with The London Community Gospel Choir to record on both tracks.

The first track on the Jubilee Album, entitled “The Four British Nations,” composed by Dr. Olga Thomas-Bosovskaya and produced by Robert Emery, has a British State pomp theme, inspired by the world-famous English composer, Sir Edward Elgar. With chants and shouts of “Vivat”, “Regina”, and “Elizabetha” arranged by Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, the track re-creates images of Her Majesty's Coronation of June 1953.

The second track, entitled “(Your Majesty) We Thank You From Our Hearts,” composed by Van Der Mere, who also produced the track with Etienne Lane, has a more world music sound. The song features steel drums of the Caribbean, the Didgeridoo of Australia, Hindi, Maori, and Swahili chants among other regional music flavors that reference the various countries of the British Commonwealth.

This Spring, the world will celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II with the music of EIIR: The Platinum Record, out on BMS Records on April 22, 2022. Look out for the album on all major streaming platforms as well as limited edition CDs and Records.

COMING SOON: Announcements about the upcoming Jubilee Anthem music video and the Album Release event on April 21st, on the Queen’s 96th birthday at The Rubens at The Palace Hotel, opposite Buckingham Palace. More details to follow.

www.thejubileeanthem2022.com

More about The British Monarchists Society

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills founded BMS in 2012 in order to “Support Tradition, Promote Heritage, Defend the Crown and Advance Education”. The British Monarchists Society Ltd. is the premier monarchist organization of the United Kingdom. The British Monarchists brand continues to grow in name, as a movement and is further welcoming many new members and patrons alike. The Society has a very strong underlying emphasis on education, which includes working with individuals, organizations and the government to promote, foster and expand further education about the Crown and its Constitutional roles/functions within our modern Parliamentary Democracy.

For more info: https://www.themonarchists.com/