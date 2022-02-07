Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,615 in the last 365 days.

Tradition Man Wolo’s Debut Album, “Reggae Man” is Now Out

Tradition Man Wolo, the Ghanaian reggae artist currently living in the United States, just released his first full-length studio album, aptly titled Reggae Man.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The record has a total of nine tracks, two of which are remakes of popular songs: Book Of Rules, sang by The Heptones in the 70s; and The Lady In Red, done by British-Irish singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh in 1986.

Because The Heptones is one of Tradition Man‘s favorite bands he wanted to do a rendition of Book Of Rules as a sort of tribute to Barry Llewelyn (the lead vocalist on the tune) who passed away in 2011. As for The Lady In Red, that was done in honor of his lady.

In his own words, Wolo describes the album and explains what he would like listeners to get from it: “Reggae Man is a multi-themed album, covering roots and consciousness (Come Home, Back Again), intellectual (Book Of Rules), love (This Your Rebound Love, Lady In Red) and playfulness/party (This Feeling, Reggae Man Skank)… I want people to embrace the breadth of the album and the genre.” Listen on [Spotify][Apple Music][Youtube Music]

All songs were produced and mixed by Bobby Roy at Roy’s Studio in Stockholm, Sweden; while the mastering was done by Mike Caplan at Lion and Fox Studios in Washington DC. Tradition Man Wolo recorded his vocals at Undercaste Studio in Shoreline (Seattle). He wrote all the songs, with the exception of Book Of Rules, which was penned by Harry Johnson and Barry Llewellyn; and The Lady In Red, authored by Christopher John Davison. Reggae Man is being independently distributed by Tradition Man Wolo and his team; and the album cover art was done by Maria Jackson Entertainment.

Tradition Man Wolo describes his music as “affectionate, honest and approachable even with difficult subjects.” He further states that “he makes music with love.”

John Seli
TMW Music
email us here

You just read:

Tradition Man Wolo’s Debut Album, “Reggae Man” is Now Out

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.