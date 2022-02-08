Kasm Technologies on the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee Live Stream

Submit Release
Kasm Technologies Logo

Kasm Technologies

Arm Logo

Arm

All About Containers with Kasm -- on the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee Live Stream

Our Kasm Team is excited to share our story about how the Arm community supports our development of software solutions with higher performance, lower power, and reduced total cost of ownership.”
— Justin Travis - Kasm CEO

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies CTO, Matt McClaskey, will be speaking at the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee at Noon Eastern on Thursday, February 10th. The interactive Live Stream is hosted by Arm and presented through YouTube on the Innovation Coffee series of the Arm Software Developers channel.

“Arm Software Developers is all about the latest and greatest features in software development and how it powers the world around us.” States the Arm Software Developers community. “We focus on all kinds of content like getting started guides, unboxing of the latest Arm-based hardware, tutorials, and demos covering IoT, machine learning, cloud-native development and graphics.”

Matt will be presenting a demonstration of Kasm Workspaces on the Arm platform, including a discussion of the project that was selected as the winner of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton Challenge Contest in the category of Best Adoption for Startups and was be presented at AWS re:Invent 2021. The discussion will also cover recent enhancements to the Kasm Workspaces portfolio, including KasmVNC H264 streaming, RFB enhancements, Kubernetes support and Google Cloud Platform dynamic cloud scaling.

“Our Kasm Team is excited to share our story about how the Arm community has supported our development in both open-source and commercial software solutions.” Said Kasm Technologies CEO Justin Travis. “Arm technology allows our customers to take advantage of higher performance, lower power, and reduced total cost of ownership.”

The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Arm has included R&D on the KasmVNC open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser. Powering the KasmVNC project with Arm-based processors improves the Kasm streaming graphics rendering capabilities. Workspaces customers can expect a 48% increase in WebP video encoding. Initial testing indicates 24% increase in the analysis phase of encoding, resulting in smoother rendering, reduced bandwidth and an approximate 20% decrease in compute costs when leveraging the Arm Neoverse-powered Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors.

For more information Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES
Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES
Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

