Prime Minister to visit the United Kingdom

LITHUANIA, February 6 - On 7-8 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will be paying a working visit to the United Kingdom. As part of the visit programme, the Prime Minister will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace to discuss the security situation in Europe amidst tensions caused by Russia’s military build-up along the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

The parties will also talk about diplomatic de-escalation efforts, the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The bilateral trade, economic relations and closer partnership at all levels are also among the items of the meeting agenda between the Prime Ministers of Lithuania and the United Kingdom.

During her visit to London, the Prime Minister will address the annual event of the German Symposium at the London School of Economics, participate in a roundtable discussion with experts from the research institute Chatham House, and meet with the Lithuanian community in the UK.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with a press.