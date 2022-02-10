How Stress Kills Digestion—Facts and “fixes” released today on Talk About Healthy Living podcast

Weekly podcast featuring life-changing strategies from an expert life coach In today's podcast, Peggy Sealfon reveals the correlation between stress and digestion Learn the secrets of mastering your mind and body, March 1st at 11am ET online, with personal development coach Peggy Sealfon who blends ancient wisdom and modern science

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally celebrated personal development coach Peggy Sealfon has just released this week’s episode of TALK ABOUT HEALTHY LIVING to explain how stress levels may be causing frequent stomach aches, bloating, gas, cramps and eventually illnesses and how to mitigate these effects in order to stay healthy and productive.

At a time when societal uncertainties and tough economic influences are creating excessive stress, business leaders must encourage increasing wellness awareness among staff members and offer solutions. Today's episode can help. It includes an understanding of the impact of unrelenting stress and offers simple techniques to quiet the mind and create healthier habits that can be adopted easily by anyone.

The content-rich nine-minute episode reveals what happens when the body's natural biological stress response is activated and how to relieve any harmful impacts through calming techniques including mindfulness, breathing, meditation, and more. Sealfon provides links to free practices. She also talks about food sensitivities and how to easily test to determine what may contribute to digestive woes.

Creator and host of the weekly podcast, Sealfon is respectful of the listener's time delivering valuable information and “coaching” techniques in less than 10 minutes per episode. These highly “digestible” audio bites provide easy-to-use strategies for improving vitality, productivity, and wellbeing. Weekly topics are devoted to health and wellness guiding listeners into higher levels of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Previous shows have been about ways to overcome challenges, achieve success, improve brain health, stop panic attacks, curb cravings, plus exercise hacks, how to meditate, overcome insomnia, how to be creative, and so much more.

The Talk About Healthy Living podcast creates free access to life-changing strategies for all to benefit. Sealfon believes, “We are obligated as citizens of planet earth to offer support, knowledge and compassion to others. The more we lift up each other, the more our world becomes a kinder and happier place to be.”

Recognized as an expert in self growth and mental wellness, especially dealing with stress and anxiety, Peggy Sealfon has extensively trained with world masters in eastern and western traditions. Her work is a powerful blend of ancient wisdom and modern science. She is noted for her 1:1 coaching, motivational public speaking, workshops, and award-winning books including her best-seller Escape from Anxiety—Supercharge Your Life with Powerful Strategies from A to Z. As a former journalist and broadcast professional, she has contributed regularly to the New York Times, hosted a regional radio show, and been featured on broadcast TV and radio nationally.

For 2022, Sealfon is publicly offering her massively effective MIND BODY FITNESS FOR LIFE programs for Mastering Your Mind, Mastering Your Body. The comprehensive program provides real skills for overcoming adversity, managing stress and anxiety, solving sleep issues and exhaustion, food strategies to lose weight and increase energy, and so much more. Sealfon offers the program online or as an intensive 14-Day Challenge to feel younger, fitter, and lighter in only two weeks. For more information about upcoming programs, visit MindBodyFitnessforLife.com

The podcast Talk About Healthy Living is available on #Pandora, #iHeartRadio, #Spotify, #Stitcher, #GooglePodcast, #Buzzsprout #Amazonmusic and most podcast platforms.