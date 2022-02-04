Solutions for Uncertainties & Stress of Our Times -- Secrets of Mind Body Fitness For Life

Discover life skills that bring together ancient wisdom and modern science Learn the secrets of mastering your mind and body in 1 hour Coach Peggy also offers a 14-Day Challenge, a deeper dive to learn sustainable life skills

Register for the online program Tuesday, March 1st, 11 am ET Or Experience the 14-DAY CHALLENGE April 18-May 1st

We were not meant to struggle and suffer. I share streamlined solutions that ultimately connect to an inner source of empowerment and make life easier and more fulfilling.” — Peggy Sealfon

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally celebrated personal development coach Peggy Sealfon is making her powerful MIND BODY FITNESS FOR LIFE program to master your mind and master your body available in a one-hour presentation online. In today's world of stress and uncertainty, this virtual program on Tuesday, March 1st at 11am ET offers real skills for overcoming adversity, managing stress and anxiety, exhaustion, sleep issues, food strategy for better health, and so much more. By attending Mind Body Fitness for Life, participants will learn techniques to build confidence, resilience, vitality, energy and improve productivity and well-being in every part of life.

Past participants of the Mind Body Fitness for Life workshops and keynote talks have raved and called the program "impactful," "exactly what I needed," "a felt sense of peace and relaxation so deep and profound," "beneficial for many reasons, including the part on nutrition."

On a mission to awaken and empower others to achieve the best version of themselves, Peggy Sealfon guides audiences into accessing greater balance, health, and happiness with transformational strategies. Peggy is extensively trained by world masters in eastern and western traditions. Her work is a highly effective blend of ancient wisdom and modern science.

Since the presentation takes place online, business leaders, associates, friends, and family anywhere in the U.S.—or the world--can participate. The cost for this content-rich program is only $29.33.

When asked what her goals are for 2022, Peggy responded without hesitation: "to reach as many people as possible to equip them with the skills needed to navigate through our tough times. We were not meant to struggle and suffer. I share streamlined solutions that ultimately connect to an inner source of empowerment and make life easier and more fulfilling."

Peggy plans to offer an even deeper dive to change one’s life sustainably with the Mind Body Fitness for Life 14-Day Challenge taking place April 18-May 1st. Sealfon will guide participants in implementing valuable positive habits to “Feel Younger, Fitter & Lighter” with daily steps over two weeks that take less than an hour a day. The massively effective program costs $1,497. It includes use of the world’s first all-in-one wellness app at MyLifeWell.com making activities readily available on smartphones. Plus, this renowned coach includes private 1:1 virtual sessions to ensure accountability, efficacy, and motivation. Participants have become more productive, lost weight, felt more energized. Spots are limited.

Read more and register for the "secrets"

Celebrated Coach Peggy Sealfon talks about expansive benefits of the Mind Body Fitness for Life program