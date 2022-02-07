Kasm Technologies Partners with VirtualGL to Support arm64

Kasm Technologies Logo VirtualGL

Multi-tenant GPU Acceleration on arm64 systems

MCLEAN, VA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, the industry leader in streaming containerized cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced a partnership with the open-source project VirtualGL, to bring arm64 compatibility to the VirtualGL product. This collaboration allows for multi-tenant use of GPUs for x64 workloads.

"Our latest version of KasmVNC will allow multi-tenant access to GPU resources on arm64 systems, including cloud-hosted workloads on the AWS Graviton and Oracle OCI Ampere platforms." said Matt McClaskey, CTO of Kasm Technologies. "Kasm's open-source project initiatives, in collaboration with VirtualGL, will drive down the costs of providing GPU acceleration for cloud-based workloads."

The VirtualGL enhancements will support the use of shared GPU resources on arm64 processors for the KasmVNC rendering technology that powers our Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform. Kasm has integrated the result of this partnership into its Workspaces platform, allowing for GPU accelerated containerized workloads for UI-based Docker containers running on Graviton wokloads.

For more information on our open-source KasmVNC rendering technology see: https://www.kasmweb.com/kasmvnc.html

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is the container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.

ABOUT VIRTUALGL

VirtualGL is an open-source toolkit that gives any Linux or Unix remote display software the ability to run OpenGL applications with full hardware acceleration. With VirtualGL, the OpenGL commands and 3D data are instead redirected to a GPU in the application server, and only the rendered frames are sent over the network. VirtualGL also allows GPUs to be shared among multiple users, and it provides “workstation-like” levels of performance on 100-megabit and faster networks. This makes it possible for large, noisy, hot 3D workstations to be replaced with laptops or even thinner clients. Users can now visualize huge amounts of data in real time without needing to copy any of the data over the network or sit in front of the machine that is rendering the data. For more information see: https://virtualgl.org/.