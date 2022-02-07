Valentine’s Day Ideas for the Middle School ELA Classroom
February offers several opportunities for language arts teachers to incorporate Valentine fun into their lesson plans.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine’s Day can be a little tricky for middle grade teachers to navigate. Students in this age group are “too old” for a classroom party, but teachers understand there is still an expectation for them to deliver some holiday fun. Luckily, the core themes of caring and friendship can easily be integrated into reading and writing activities.
For educators looking for inspiration during this week before Valentine’s Day, Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com offers creative ideas for middle school classrooms at https://mrsbeers.com/valentines-fun-for-big-kids/
"After a great deal of thought, Pinteresting, and even more Pinteresting, I decided I couldn’t find any craft or activity I was in love with to challenge my middle school students," Mrs. Beers explains. “So I did what any teacher would do, I decided to create my own student-centered STEM challenge."
The Heart Building Challenge is a free problem-based Valentine's Day resource you can download here. Students are tasked with constructing a freestanding heart using only the building block pieces they are given in a sealed bag. Printable awards are provided to add an element of competition and peer recognition.
ELA teachers looking for more February activities to utilize with middle school students can find reader’s theater scripts, novel study units, and more in Mrs. Beers’ TPT store.
