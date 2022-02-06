Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Violation of APO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga                          

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 20220206 / 1357 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of APO

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Perkins                                                  

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/05/2022 Joshua Perkins was served an Abuse Prevention Order by Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. Conditions of the APO included the defendant shall vacate the residence immediately. Perkins did not comply with the order and subsequently violated the APO. A warrant was issued for Joshua Perkins with violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1030. Perkins reported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear at the White River Junction Superior Court of Vermont on 02/07/2022. Perkins was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED – Southern State Correction Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: None

COURT: WRJ, Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 7, 2022

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

802-234-9933

 

 

