Royalton Barracks/ Violation of APO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 20220206 / 1357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of APO

ACCUSED: Joshua Perkins

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 02/05/2022 Joshua Perkins was served an Abuse Prevention Order by Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. Conditions of the APO included the defendant shall vacate the residence immediately. Perkins did not comply with the order and subsequently violated the APO. A warrant was issued for Joshua Perkins with violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1030. Perkins reported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear at the White River Junction Superior Court of Vermont on 02/07/2022. Perkins was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

LODGED – Southern State Correction Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: None

COURT: WRJ, Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 7, 2022

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

802-234-9933