Royalton Barracks/ Violation of APO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000458
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 20220206 / 1357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of APO
ACCUSED: Joshua Perkins
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/05/2022 Joshua Perkins was served an Abuse Prevention Order by Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks. Conditions of the APO included the defendant shall vacate the residence immediately. Perkins did not comply with the order and subsequently violated the APO. A warrant was issued for Joshua Perkins with violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1030. Perkins reported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear at the White River Junction Superior Court of Vermont on 02/07/2022. Perkins was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
LODGED – Southern State Correction Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: None
COURT: WRJ, Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 7, 2022
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
802-234-9933
