The National Black Church Initiative Hosts a News Conference in Savannah to Get All Children Vaccinated Against COVID-19
NBCI Launches its Nationwide “Vaccinate Our Children Program” in Savannah, GA.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitutes 27.7 million churchgoers launches its nationwide “Vaccinate Our Children Program” in an effort to get all eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19. NBCI launches this program considering the Omicron variant surge throughout the nation and the importance of protecting and preserving our physical health during this COVID-19 pandemic.
NBCI’s focus with this program is to improve the rate of vaccinations among our children, especially within Black and Latino communities across the country. NBCI’s church leadership has made an explicit directive for NBCI to have all of the children within our 150,000 churches vaccinated by the end of 2022.
The upcoming news conference will take place in Savannah, Georgia on February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church, located at 509 W. Gwinnett Street in Savannah, Georgia 31401 where Rev. Thomas Sills serves as the Pastor.
Confirmed attendees include Mayor Van R. Johnson, Superintendent Richard Woods of the Georgia Department of Education, Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., appointed commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia State and Chatham County Health Officials, the President and other Representatives from the National Education Association, and 60 African American children from our NBCI churches.
Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the NBCI, states this vaccination program, in accordance with scripture and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is reflective of the church and its higher obligation “to protect children from everything and anything that will cause them harm.” Thus, it is paramount that the church uses its capacity and resources to get our children vaccinated against COVID-19 and against any other diseases for which they are eligible to get vaccinated. NBCI believes that is further the churches’ responsibility to educate parents in this process of doing so.
Therefore, join with us as NBCI launches this extraordinary effort in Savannah and then across the country to get all our children vaccinated against COVID-19, back to school, and to reassure our children through hugs that everything will be alright.
About NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches with 27.7 million members nationwide working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
dcbci2002@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter