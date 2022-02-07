University of New Mexico Names Dr. Kamil Agi Research Associate Professor (LAT)
SensorComm CEO conferred with UNM academic title by Department of Electrical & Computer EngineeringALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorComm Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”, “SensorComm” or “SCT”) with offices in New Mexico and California (USA), is pleased to announce the Company’s CEO, Dr. Kamil Agi, has been named Research Associate Professor (LAT) by the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) Department at the University of New Mexico (UNM). This UNM faculty title was conferred upon Dr. Agi to recognize and facilitate his contributions to the academic mission of UNM.
Dr. Agi has provided consulting, advisory and commercialization expertise to organizations including DARPA, MIT, STANFORD, UNM and NSF. He is a founding member of the Peace Engineering Consortium and speaks globally as a recognized thought leader on new (IoT-based) climate change technologies, industry 4.0 and next-generation IoT. Dr. Agi received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from NYU Tandon School of Engineering in New York. He received his MBA from the Berkeley-Columbia Executive MBA Program.
As CEO of SensorComm, his team has developed smart IoT solutions including the Wi-NOx™ mobile pollution monitoring system for vehicles and EvexiaBand™ with applications for COVID-19 and beyond. SensorComm is currently working with UNM’s Center for Micro-Engineered Materials as part of a three year U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) program to provide remote data sensing and analysis for natural gas leak detection using an innovative Internet-of-Things (IoT) methane sensor system.
Dr. Agi’s focus is in applications that deploy significant technology integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to extract, analyze and transform unique data signatures into real-time actionable intelligence and efficiencies. This enables individuals and organizations to make smarter choices for themselves, and the world around them.
In 1998, Dr. Agi founded K&A Wireless which continues to provide advanced technology solutions for law enforcement, firefighters and military. K&A’s wireless technology roadmap for first responders has helped save thousands of lives. Dr. Agi serves as a member of the National Fire Protection Association Technical Committee on Electronic Safety Equipment and has been a Principal Investigator and a regular reviewer in the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program.
Additional information will be made available in future news releases.
About SensorComm Technologies: SensorComm is building a better, more sustainable world with smart (IoT-based) early-warning solutions for transportation, energy and health. We provide Wi-NOx™ pollution monitoring systems for vehicles, emission sensing for natural gas infrastructure and EvexiaBand™ for COVID-19 and beyond. Our systems provide information and intelligence leading to efficiencies that enable individuals to make smarter choices for themselves, and the world around them.
SensorComm is an Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance partner, and a Cisco® Solution Partner Program member. SensorComm’s work is partially supported by the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and U.S. Department of Energy. Cisco® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Intel® is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. EvexiaBand™ device/system is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied upon for any medical purpose. SensorComm Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Disclaimer available at: https://sensorcommtech.com/policies/
