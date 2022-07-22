National Command and Staff College Launches "Authentic & Deliberate Leadership: The West Point Way" Program
The course enhances motivation, satisfaction, and performance at the workplace.
Leadership is about earning the trust of your people; to influence and develop the next generation of Magnus leaders, one interaction at a time.”HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Authentic & Deliberate Leadership: The West Point Way” was designed and developed by General Howard Prince, Dr. Mitch Javidi, Dr. Dave Mather, and the faculty at the National Command and Staff College.
In his 2021 interview with Dr. Javidi, General Prince said "my vision and my aspiration for developing this program was to help as many people and organizations as possible to learn more about leadership so they could leave themselves better and more importantly develop their personnel for maximized results."
The foundation of the course is "about understanding human behavior, including our own, and learning to lead people more effectively in today’s dynamic public safety environment," said Dr. Mitch Javidi, Founder and CEO of the National Command and Staff College. While Dr. Anthony Normore, President of the College noted that the program "is designed to be primarily practical and deliberately applicable in the real world with real people using contemporary challenges in need of creative solutions."
The course is offered in multiple versions to meet agency and/or personnel needs (i.e., self-paced online, instructor led online, blended, and a comprehensive 3-week residency aimed at changing the culture of an organization). The program challenges participants to bring their artful experience leading others at any level of the organization and combine it with behavioral science theories which will improve the participant’s ability to enhance the motivation, satisfaction, and performance of their people.
