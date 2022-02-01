Top Law Enforcement Commanders Complete Graduate Level Leadership Program of the National Command and Staff College
The demanding nature of the program is designed to promote a sense of true accomplishment among participants”HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Command and Staff College has conferred MAGNUS Star Performer status on 16 law enforcement commanders, who graduated January 28, 2022, from the Session # 014, 8-week Leadership Education Program - ACE Course Number: IAPS-0001.
— Dr. Anthony Normore, President, Command and Staff Leadership Program
The ceremony, including presentations of several awards, was held at the Orange Beach Police Department, Orange Beach, AL. Chief of Staff Ms. Sherry Bass of the National Command and Staff College presented the diplomas. Captain George Breedy (Session #001 graduate) of St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office was also on location as the emcee of the graduation.
The graduates included Under Sheriff Tyler Thomas, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka, NV; Captain Johnathan Clifton, Opelika PD, AL; Lt. Trent Johnson, Orange Beach PD, AL; Sgt. Rodney Kirchharr, Orange Beach PD, AL; Sgt. Joey Brown, Orange Beach PD, AL; Lt. Glenn Hartenstein, Foley PD, AL; Lt. David Cupit, DPS MHP Troop J, MS; Sgt. Andrew Ashton, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, AL; Sgt. Jerrod Sheffield, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, AL; Sgt. Curtis Summerlin, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, AL; Captain Magda Fernandez, San Diego Harbor Police, CA; Chief of Police Stephanie Hollinghead, City of Fairhope PD, AL; Captain Richard DeCuir, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, LA; Captain Dustin Burlison, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, FL; Sgt. Kimberly Baugh, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, LA and Sgt. Steven Mahan, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, LA.
College President Anthony Normore, Ph.D. said the candidates read seven books, exceeded participation in more than 320 hours each of blended graduate level online and classroom learning, discussed numerous best practices, exceeded all requirements for essays, case studies and discussion board contributions, participated in scenario-based interactive simulations, and in Teams researched and presented to the class a Capstone Research Project based on a current law enforcement topic. The class was expected to write a total of 346,800 words to meet the minimum writing requirements . They wrote 599,938 words super exceeding the faculty members' expectations.
~ Lt. Trent Johnson won the "Top Graduate Award"
~ Captain Dustin Burlison won the "Presidents Award"
~ Lt. Glenn Hartenstein won the "Distinguished Writer Award"
~ Undersheriff Tyler Thomas won the "MAGNUS" award.
~ Chief of Police Hollinghead, Sgt. Sheffield, Captain Burlison (Team Leader), Sgt. Mahan and Sgt. Brown of Team Cobras won the Capstone Research Award. Their Capstone Research topic was titled, "Employee Retention in Law Enforcement".
“Our graduates have been ignited to persist without exception greatly improving the leadership in our Sheriff's Office" said Sheriff Hoss Mack of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office who co-hosted the session with Chief Steve Brown of the Orange Beach Police Department, AL.
“We are very proud of our graduates and MAGNUS Star Performer conferees. These remarkable individuals light the way for others in law enforcement and represent a commitment by their respective organizations to develop individual excellence, ensure agency effectiveness and improve community impact” said Chief Brown.
Readiness Network, Inc. dba / International Academy of Public Safety, dba/ National Command and Staff College is Center of Educational Excellence in Public Safety and Military. Our primary goal is to educate and develop MAGNUS Leaders through modern learning experiences that build and promote community safety, and mutual trust relationships, and maximize performance while reducing liability and risks. With over 17,000,000 hours of engagement since 2021, we are leading the nation in blended academic and practical programs approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) for both undergraduate and graduate level college transfer.
Dr. Mitch Javidi
National Command and Staff College
