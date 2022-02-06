Submit Release
Premier’s statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

CANADA, February 6 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee:

“Today, British Columbians join Canadians and people around the world in celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne.

“For the past seven decades, Queen Elizabeth has exemplified the meaning of enduring public service and selfless devotion. As Canada’s longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, she has been a constant over the course of change.

“Queen Elizabeth has toured British Columbia seven times, witnessing many important moments in our province’s history, including B.C.’s centennial celebrations in 1971 and the Commonwealth Games in 1994. On each occasion, her warmth and affection was shared with so many people.

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a momentuous and unprecedented milestone. I invite all British Columbians to reflect on the Queen’s example of grace and dignity.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend to Her Majesty our most sincere and heartfelt best wishes for continued health and happiness.”

The Platinum Jubilee flag will fly on the courtesy flagpole at the Parliament Buildings from sunrise to sunset on Feb. 6.

