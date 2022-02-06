St Albans Barracks // DUI - Refusal
CASE#: 22A2000563
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2022 at approximately 2258 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 near Keeler Bay Rd, South Hero, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Dylan Martell
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5, 2022 at approximately 2258 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of US RT 2 in the town of South Hero with the operator slumped over the wheel unresponsive and the vehicle still running. South Hero Fire and EMS responded to assist. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator, and sole occupant, of the vehicle to be Dylan Martell (Age 31 of Milton). Subsequent to investigation, Troopers identified indicators of impairment and found Martell to be under the influence of intoxicants. Martell was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Martell ultimately refused evidentiary testing and was released on citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court on 02/24/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of DUI – Refusal.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
