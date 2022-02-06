New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ DUI #2/ LSA/ Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/05/22, 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ireland Road, Starksboro, VT

ACCUSED: John Coyle

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #2, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Patrick Coyle

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/05/22 at approximately 1649 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Ireland Road near the intersection with VT Route 116N in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed John Coyle (58) of Monkton, VT drove his truck off the roadway and got stuck in the snow. John then called Patrick Coyle (46) of Bristol, VT for assistance. Upon Troopers' arrival, Patrick was in the driver's seat attempting to remove the truck from the snow.

While speaking with John and Patrick, Troopers detected indicators of impairment with both operators. John and Patrick were placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. While being taken into custody, John resisted arrest. It was also learned John had previously struck a guardrail on VT Route 116N near the intersection with VT Route 17E and left the scene.

At the conclusion of processing, John and Patrick were released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.