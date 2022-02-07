High Value Acquisitions: Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Water Conservation, Precious Metals: Southern ITS Inc Stock Symbol: SITS

Share This Article

Oil & Gas Projects, Water Conservation and Precious Metals Mining: Southern ITS International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS)

Southern ITS International, Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS)

We have closed our transaction with Restaura, and now own thirty (30%) percent of the issued and outstanding stock of Restaura. It has been said that whatever we put in our bodies, affects our mind” — James Shipley, President of SITS

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified, High Value Acquisition Company Including Healthcare, Oil & Gas Projects, Water Conservation and Precious Metals Mining: Southern ITS International, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SITS) Developing Portfolio of Diverse Global Assets in High Value Industries. New Oil & Gas Exploration Subsidiary to Develop Key Energy and Natural Resource Projects. Completed Transaction to Acquire 30% of Restaura Health & Wellness. Consulting Agreement with Mesa Resources to Support Subsidiary Oil & Gas Discovery, Exploration and Development Operations. LOI to Acquire Interest in Smarter Flush Marketing with Successful Water Conservation Products for Home Toilets. Signed Agreement to Acquire Interest in Atacama Minerals Inc. for Gold and Precious Metals Exploration Projects.Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC: SITS) intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly- successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, SITS will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. SITS will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. SITS will build an experienced management team that will create a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas , manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of SITS.SITS subsidiary Pure Oil and Gas, Inc., intends to join in the global transition that the energy world is experiencing, by addressing the continuing need for oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. New innovative, greener, cost-effective, and energy saving technologies in oil and gas exploration and production are in more demand now than ever before. We intend to use our platform to acquire, and/or joint venture oil and gas exploration, developing, and producing. Learn more about SITS subsidiary Pure Oil and Gas, Inc. on its own dedicated website at: www.pureoilgas.com  SITS Closes Transaction Restaura Health & WellnessOn December 28th SITS announced that it had closed a pending transaction with Restaura Health & Wellness, Inc., a Delaware corporation.James Shipley, President of SITS, said, “We have closed our transaction with Restaura, and now own thirty (30%) percent of the issued and outstanding stock of Restaura. It has been said that whatever we put in our bodies, affects our mind. Restaura believes in creating a natural balance between life and nature and have created products that they believe will help in skincare, body, and minds.”Keith Kerrins, President of Restaura said, “With over ten (10) years of experience in the topical health and wellness industry, our developer has developed blends and formulations that are one-of-a-kind in the topical health and wellness industry. We believe in our products and know the quality and formulations are unique.” He went on to say, we look forward to working with Southern ITS International, Inc., and with their help, we hope to expand our market wherever it takes us. Products will be available for purchase online at www.restauralife.com .” Consulting Agreement with Mesa Resources, Inc.On December 14th SITS announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Oil and Gas, Inc., has entered into a Consulting Agreement with Mesa Resources, Inc., of Plano, Texas.James Shipley, President of SITS said, "We are pleased to announce that our subsidiary, Pure Oil and Gas, Inc. (Pure) has entered into a consulting agreement with Mesa Resources, Inc. (Mesa). Mesa, through its President, Kevin Chennault, will provide various services, including, but limited to, securing and developing oil and gas leases and or farm outs and project development, which would include drilling, testing, completion, and production of oil and gas wells in commercial quantities. Mesa may also locate for SITS currently producing properties with upside potential for acquisition.” Mr. Shipley went on to say, "Mesa and Mr. Chennault have a combined 40 years in the oil and gas industry and we are looking forward to working with Mesa. Mesa has already identified projects and or properties in which SITS has expressed interest in and we are looking forward to kicking off our first project as soon as possible."Kevin Chennault, President of Mesa Resources, Inc. said, “We are looking forward to working with Jim Shipley and Pure Oil and Gas in a mutually beneficial relationship. We have already identified prospects in Palo Pinto, Jack, and Throckmorton Counties in Texas with offsetting production that we plan to pursue. Oil and Gas remains an essential part and driving force of our world economy and will be around for years to come. Letter of Intent to Acquire a Forty Percent Ownership Interest in Smarter Flush Marketing, LLCOn October 14th SITS announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Smarter Flush Marketing LLC for SITS to acquire a Forty percent ownership interest in the Nevada limited liability company. James Shipley, CEO of SITS, commented, “We are excited at the prospect of our investment in Smarter Flush Marketing and look forward to finalizing the transaction.”Mel Kanar, founder of Smarter Flush, said, “Over the past 13 years we have sold thousands of our kits to homeowners, hotels, motels, and apartments. All of our customers were interested in saving money, reducing wasted water, and improving performance of their toilets, without the expense of purchasing and installing a new toilet. Through most of the United States, especially the West, many states are running out of water and the cost of water is increasing. With the toilet being the biggest user of water in an average home, it only makes sense to replace the outdated 1950s flapper and chain mechanism with the water-saving and cost-effective Smarter Flush kit. Most of the Smarter Flush products can be installed without tools and can pay for themselves within a short period of time. Smarter Flush products are available at Lowes, Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Ace, and True Value and will be coming soon to Home Depot and Ferguson Plumbing. Smarter Flush is excited to become a part of the Southern ITS International.” SITS and Atacama Minerals Inc. Sign Definitive AgreementOn August 26th SITS announced that it and Atacama Minerals, Inc. signed a definitive agreement, whereby SITS will own a thirty percent (30%) interest in Atacama Minerals, Inc.Mr. Daniel Miroli, Chief Operating Officer of Atacama Minerals and its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Minera Los Apires SpA, said, “We are 100% owners of the Flamenco Gold Mining project located in the world-renowned Atacama Desert Fault, regional home of several major gold and copper mining operations and exploration projects. Our mineral leasehold is 1830 hectares, approximately 4500 acres.”The Flamenco Project is located in the coastal Chilean mountain range some 15 kilometers from the ocean, surrounded by a number of world-class mining operations. Twenty kilometers to the East is Mantoverde Mine, a major copper-gold mining operation in the process of a billion-dollar production and processing expansion plan. South and West next of the Flamenco project, is El Zorro, a large exploration project headed by Tesoro Resources which is an Australian public company. They recently announced an initial maiden gold resource estimate of 660 kilo ounces representing a dollar value of around $1.15 billion. These estimate results only represent less than 1/3 of the 60,000-meter drilling campaigns completed.The announcement by Tesoro Resources is a confirmation of Flamenco's own geological study findings and results since both projects are in the same mineralized geological structural body.Further information concerning the Mantoverde Mine can be found here:Further information concerning the Tesoro Resources El Zorro Project can be found here:For more information on Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC: SITS) visit: http://www.sitsintl.com/ DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

