$4 Mill. Funding/Acquisition of $23 Million Annual Black Rock Bar & Grill; NASDAQ Listing: Gourmet Provisions OTC: $GMPR
$4 Million Funding Commitment for Acquisition of $23 Million Annual Revenue Black Rock Bar & Grills : Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (OTC: GMPR)
GOURMET PROVISIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GMPR)
We will be adding $25 million+ in annual revenues to our audited financial statement this year and will grow the revenues to $40 million plus by the end of 2022”TRAFFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $4 Million Funding Commitment for Acquisition of $23 Million Annual Revenue Black Rock Bar & Grills with Planned NASDAQ Up-Listing: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (OTC: GMPR)
— GMPR President & CEO James Vowler
Gourmet Food Provider with Well Connected Partnerships in Place.
Multiple Subsidiaries Offering Specialty Pizza and Trendy Food Products.
McAneny Brothers Food Distributor to Carry GMPR Pizza Products.
Product Placement Partnership with Charitable Jack Brewer Foundation and New Bible Cafe Chain.
$4 Million in Funding Committed to Finalize Pending Acquisition of $23 Million Annual Revenue Dollar Black Rock Bar & Grills.
Planned Up-Listing to the NASDAQ Exchange.
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (OTC: GMPR) brought on Jack Brewer as Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the company’s many Gourmet brands. GMPR has a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona, and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. GMPR has five wholly-owned subsidiaries; Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.
Major Food Distributor McAneny Brothers to Carry GMPR Pizza Products
On February 2nd GMPR announced Pennsylvania based food distributor McAneny Brothers, Inc will begin carrying and distributing all three Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) by March 1st 2022. McAneny Brothers is a full service convenience and grocery store distributor, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 1,100 retail customers.
Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for GMPR stated, “I have worked with the great people at McAneny Brothers in the past (with my previous sales job) and they offer us an opportunity to get our Gourmet products into 1100+ new retail outlets in 5 states. We will have an opportunity to sample our products to all of their retail customers at their annual food show on March 15th. McAneny will bring in our Pizzas first and then our Salsas & Pancake Mixes to follow.”
New Partnership with the Jack Brewer Foundation and The Bible Cafe
On January 25th GMPR announced their wholly owned subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa has teamed up with ex NFL team Captain and Fox News Contributor Jack Brewer and his charity group the Jack Brewer Foundation along with product placement in their new Bible Cafes. 50% of all of the Jose Madrid Salsa proceeds sold by Mr. Brewer and his worldwide team through his many charitable outreach programs and at his new Florida based Bible Café will go directly to the Jack Brewer Foundation.
Founded by former NFL Team Captain, Philanthropist and Ambassador Jack Brewer, The Jack Brewer Foundation currently supports programs in Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, India, China and the United States. JBF Worldwide is a volunteer-based organization that was founded on the belief that influencers could come together in their free time to help solve many of the issues surrounding the extreme poor.
To date, JBF has delivered over $70 million in medical aid, supports over 35 orphan care centers, has helped deliver sports equipment to over one million underserved children, implements programs aimed at addressing fatherlessness in America’s hardest hit black communities, and helps bring medical care to over 10,000 women and children around the world.
$4 Million+ in Commitments to Finalize Black Rock Deal
On January 20th GMPR announced that the company has secured $4,000,000+ in commitments from four separate groups to finalize their previously announced acquisition of 4 existing Black Rock Bar & Grill’s, a new location in Southfield Michigan and the master franchise rights for Georgia & Western Pennsylvania. The general terms of the investment agreements are a small discount to market that will be executed upon a planned GMPR up-listing to the NASDAQ market exchange. In addition to the acquisition some of the funds will be utilized towards building up existing GMPR wholly owned subsidiaries and the acquisition of other brands.
James Vowler President & CEO stated, “Finalizing the Black Rock deal is a huge accomplishment for GMPR and it adds tremendous value for our shareholders. We will be adding $25 million+ in annual revenues to our audited financial statement this year and will grow the revenues to $40 million plus by the end of 2022. To make sure the terms of the agreements would be acceptable to not only our four investment groups but also to our pre determined NASDAQ banker, we had the agreement vetted by the investment banker that GMPR will be using for our uplist to NASADAQ to assure that there would not be any conflicts.”
GMPR Achieves OTC Current Status and Provides Comprehensive Company Update
On December 14th GMPR announced the company has made all required filings and has been listed as Pink Current on the OTC. On November 22nd, Gourmet Provisions International posted their strong 3rd quarterly financial statement and were approved by the OTC and lifted to Pink Current status.
About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:
GMPR brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. GMPR has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.
GMPR has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).
Pizza Fusion: GMPR acquired the multi award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’.
GMPR announced in July the launch of three Gourmet restaurant quality frozen pizzas under the Pizza Fusion brand and is now selling in 60+ grocery stores in the Midwest:
The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with GMPR custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;
“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza. This scrumptious pizza comes with GMPR fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.
PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. GMPR signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).
Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. GMPR is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).
Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into 100+ retail outlets throughout the US & Canada.
Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed a letter of intent to purchase 6 Black Rock Bar & Grill locations, as previously announced in September). Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.
With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.
Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar Black Rock Bar & Grills
On September 2nd GMPR announced the company has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase: the master franchising rights for the state of Georgia & Western Pennsylvania; controlling interest in the four existing Florida based Black Rock Bar & Grills; controlling interest in two of the existing Michigan based Black Rock Bar & Grills.
According to the LOI, GMPR will buy 51% of the existing Florida Black Rock Bar & Grills with locations in: Tampa, Brandon, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and will purchase controlling interest in two of the Michigan locations, including all of the assets, debts, service contracts and revenues.
The combined total 2020 COVID-19 reduced revenues of the Florida based Black Rock’s and two Michigan locations were impressively in excess of $23 million. Black Rock Bar and Grill of Florida operates under 5 separate entities: The Parent company owns the master rights for the state of Florida. The next 3 Florida Black Rock locations are already in the development stage and future announcements will provide full details and accurate annual revenue potential of an additional $10 million+ in revenues, bringing the projected annual revenues to approximately $33,000,000+.
To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill visit: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/
For more information on Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) visit these websites:
https://www.gourmetprovisionsinternational.com.
Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com
Christopher Street Products: https//ww.i09321.wixsite.com/christopherstreetnyc
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
SOURCE: CorporateAds.com
GMPR
GOURMET PROVISIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
+1 724-600-4720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter