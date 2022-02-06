New Mexico Senate Passes Measure Boosting Teacher Pay

For Immediate Release

(Santa Fe, NM) Today, Senate Bill 1 was passed by the New Mexico Senate, receiving a unanimous vote on the Senate Floor. A key priority for the Senate Majority Caucus and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senate Bill 1 raises the minimum salary for licensed teachers by an average of 20%, as well as increases statutory minimum salaries for principals and assistant principals.

A recent report from New Mexico State University shows that in 2021 there were over a thousand vacancies for teachers across the state, representing an 84% spike from 2020. The shortage of teachers in the state has also compounded by a growing number of veteran educators retiring from the classroom, as well as declining enrollment rates at New Mexico’s higher education institutions to train the next generation of teachers.

With Senate Bill 1, New Mexico’s educators can expect the following increases:

Level 1: From $40,000 to $50,000

Level 2: From $50,000 to $60,000

Level 3: From $60,000 to $70,000

“Now two years into this pandemic, New Mexico’s educators have truly stepped up to continue delivering a quality, compassionate education to every student,” said bill sponsor Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D- Albuquerque). “Today’s passage of Senate Bill 1 sends a clear message to our teachers that we see them, we admire and respect the work they do every day, and we will continue to support them in this critical moment for the students of New Mexico.”

