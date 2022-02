Senate Floor Calendar: Monday, February 7, 2022

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022 SENATE CALENDAR 8TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Monday, February 7, 2022 Senate Convenes at 11:30 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION: (1) SENATE BILL 40 HEALTH CARE QUALITY SURCHARGE ACT CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO) (2) SENATE BILL 123 STATE RACING COMMISSION SUNSET DATE (MUÑOZ) (3) SENATE BILL 141/ec EMERGENCY FILLING OF LP GAS CONTAINERS (JARAMILLO/HERRERA) (4) SENATE BILL 39/a PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES/STBTC AMENDED (SHENDO/GARCIA, H.) (5) SENATE BILL 134 NM HOUSING TRUST FUND (RODRIGUEZ/SMALL) (6) SENATE BILL 144/a INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION WORKERS/SJC AMENDED (DUHIGG) (7) SENATE BILL 172 RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ) (8) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) (9) SENATE MEMORIAL 6 STUDY UNIFIED JAIL & PRISON SYSTEM (NEVILLE)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE: (1) SENATE MEMORIAL 4 NM NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED TEACHER DAY (JARAMILLO) (2) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL) (3) SENATE MEMORIAL 8 CERTIFIED ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS WEEK (HICKEY) (4) SENATE MEMORIAL 17 ROBERTO V. ESTRADA, IN HONOR (STEINBORN) (5) SENATE MEMORIAL 19 “NM STATE FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION DAY” (GRIGGS) (6) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 HECHO & PUBLIC LANDS CONSERVATION COUNCIL (GONZALES) (7) SENATE MEMORIAL 22 “FOURTH TRIMESTER CARE DAY” (HEMPHILL) (8) SENATE MEMORIAL 23 “MISSING AND UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS DAY” (GONZALES) (9) SENATE MEMORIAL 24 “NM FOOD AND FARMS DAY” (CAMPOS)

