Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 7, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m or 1/2 hr. after session. – Room 326 and 322 9:30 a.m. Subcommittee on Appropriations in the General Appropriations Act Rm. 322 Subcommittee on Language Adjustments to the General Appropriations Act Rm. 326

1:30 p.m. – Room 322 SB 34 THREAT OF SHOOTING (BRANDT) SB 159 LEGISLATIVE RETIREMENT CHANGES (INGLE) SB 2 JUDICIAL RETIREMENT CHANGES (CERVANTES) SB 36 CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT FUND (STEWART) C/SB 7 STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE (SEDILLO LOPEZ) SB 125 STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE (MUÑOZ)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 194 ADDITIONAL ENERGY ACTS DEFINITIONS (MUÑOZ) SB 199 NM WINERY WINE PRODUCTION (DIAMOND)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 209 NORTHERN NM YOUTH MEDIA PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SM 1 PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE TASK FORCE (STEWART) SB 167 YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE (BACA) SB 185 1-TIME UNM MEDICAL RESIDENT SALARY INCREASE (ORTIZ y PINO) *SB 189 PRETRIAL RELEASE REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION (LOPEZ) SB 197 SEXUAL ASSAULT SERVICES PROGRAMS (HEMPHILL) SB 202 COMPENSATION FOR CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFICIALS (CAMPOS) SB 211 DONA ANA 1-STOP FAMILY CENTER (SOULES)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SB 8 VOTERS’ RIGHTS PROVISIONS (WIRTH/MARTÍNEZ) *SB 178 SPECIAL DISTRICT ELECTIONS & TAXES (IVEY-SOTO) SM 7 MILITARY SPOUSE LICENSE RECIPROCITY (GONZALES) SJR 7 USE OF STATE FUNDS FOR HOUSEHOLD SVCS., CA (ORTIZ y PINO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – 1/2 hr. after session – Room 321 SB 106 SHORT LINE RAILROAD MODERNIZATION TAX CREDIT (DIAMOND) SB 170 ABQ WEST CENTRAL AVE. ECON DEVELOPMENT (LOPEZ) SB 184 EXEMPT POLICE OFFICERS FROM INCOME TAX (MOORES) SB 186 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES FOR REAL PROPERTY (WOODS) SB 193 TREASURER APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN PAYMENTS (MUÑOZ) SB 207 LIQUOR TAX DISTRIBUTION TO COUNTIES (ORTIZ y PINO)

