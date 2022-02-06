Management Consulting & Strategy Firm Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Gator Owned Businesses

Stonehill announced that it has been named a Gator100 company. The Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned by University of Florida alumni

The University of Florida has been the starting point for some of the most respected business leaders and innovative entrepreneurs on the planet.” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been recognized as a Gator100 company. The Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by alumni of the University of Florida. The awards will be presented on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus.

To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five or more and have had verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year since 2018. Additionally, a UF alumnus or alumna must have met one of the following three leadership criteria:

• Owned 50 percent or more of the company

• Served as the company’s chief executive; or

• Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team.

Ernst & Young calculated each company’s compounded annual growth rate over the past three years to identify companies to be included on the ranking. Individual company rankings will be announced during the award ceremony.

“We are honored to be recognized on the Gator100,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “The university has been the starting point for some of the most respected business leaders and innovative entrepreneurs on the planet.”

Learn more about the Gator100 at gator100.ufl.edu.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. Our mission is to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a management consultant acting as the R&D, design, engineering, training, marketing, and change management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions. Stonehill was recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year, 2021 as Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year, and has become one of the the leading experts on Design Thinking.