Make The Move Easier With These Three Purging Tips
In today's blog post we will explore three tips for purging old, unwanted or forgotten items before making a move into a new home.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying a New Home? Make The Move Easier With These Three Purging Tips
While the prospect of a new home is undoubtedly exciting, most of us dread the thought of having to pack everything up and move. In today's blog post we will explore three tips for purging old, unwanted, or forgotten items before making a move into a new home.
Sort Everything That Is Not Needed
The first step is to sort everything in the house. Many families go through the house, room-by-room, separating their must-have items from everything else. At first, this process is quick as there are many items just sitting around waiting to be thrown out. However, we are all bound to find some older keepsakes that are much harder to let go. In the end, only keep those goods that are important. Everything else should go.
Host A (Virtual) Yard Sale And Consider Consignment
Now that everything in the home is sorted, it's time to host a yard sale. If anyone is so inclined, they can run a traditional sale where everything is placed out on the lawn on a Saturday morning and put up signs to let the neighborhood know. Alternatively, a homeowner can run a virtual yard sale through web and app-based classifieds like Craigslist.
Homeowners may also want to consider calling up local consignment shops to see if they'll take some of the unwanted goods. A consignment store will sell your items for you and keep a portion of the sale price as a fee. This can be a useful option if there are antiques or other goods that are more popular with an older crowd.
Donate Everything Else
Is there anything left in the home? If so, it's time to hand over this last bit of unwanted clothing, furniture, or appliances to a local charity. Many charitable organizations will come and pick up any unwanted items, which saves homeowners from having to drive a load of stuff over somewhere to drop it off. Call up a charity of choice and see if they accept donations. If not, they will be able to refer to other local organizations that are interested.
Purging many older or unwanted items is a surefire way to make a move easier. For more purging tips, contact our real estate team. We are happy to share our experience and help get a home sold quickly at a great price.
