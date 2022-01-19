4 Home Staging Ideas That Are Heavy on the "Wow" Factor but Light on the Wallet
Staging is one of the most important aspects of any home sale. The more attractive a home is to potential buyers, the faster it can finalize the sale and move on. With that in mind, let's explore four home staging ideas that won't cost a fortune but are sure to impress buyers.
#1: Clean The Place Until It Shines
The first and most obvious option is not going to cost much more than the home owner’s time. The home needs to be absolutely, positively spotless. The floors should be so clean that someone would have no issue with eating off of them. The walls should be clean and free of marks. Windows and mirrors buffed to a sparkling shine. If there's dirt to be found, rest assured that potential buyers will see it!
#2: Buy New Slip Covers And Sheet Sets
If the furniture is starting to look a little dated, you can spruce it up by investing in new slipcovers. These can be color-matched to the rest of the room's palette so that the furniture fits in. It is also a great idea to ensure that there is new-looking, matching sheet sets on all of the beds. The bedrooms don't need to look like hotel rooms, but they do need to look good.
#3: Invest In Better Lighting For Important Rooms
If the bulbs in high-traffic areas have not been changed in a while, it’s time to replace them. If there are still dull older incandescent bulbs, it's time to invest in newer LED or compact fluorescent lighting. It is best to try to match the color temperature of the bulbs to the rest of the room so that the room's color and 'feel' don't clash with the lighting. If this is a bit above some people’s heads, consider having a lighting expert come in to help light the important, high-traffic areas.
#4: Use Plants To Add A Bit Of Warmth And Life
Finally, if a home is lacking a bit of plant life, it might be time to take a quick trip to the local nursery. Adding one or two plants to your common areas adds a touch of life and even helps to keep the air fresh. If a pop of color is preferred, adding a flowering plant that's currently in bloom is great.
Spending a few hours and a few dollars on staging is an investment that will pay off immensely when selling a home. For more staging tips, contact our real estate team. We are happy to share our experience and help get a home sold quickly at a great price.
