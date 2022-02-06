St Johnsbury Barracks/Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI

CASE#: 22A4000750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-738-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/5/22 @ approximately 1615 hours

STREET: Route 18

TOWN: Waterford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Remick Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Some snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gordon Cate

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH

VEHICLE YEAR:1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Acura

VEHICLE MODEL: TL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle off the roadway on Route 18, which happen only about 1 minute prior to the Vermont State Police driving through the area. The operator (Gordon Cate) was just getting out the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling south on Route 18 prior to the crash, then went out of control, traveled across the north bound lane and off the roadway approximately 25 feet from the road. Cate was arrested for suspicion of DUI, transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/14/22

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: No

