St Johnsbury Barracks/Crash/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI
CASE#: 22A4000750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-738-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/5/22 @ approximately 1615 hours
STREET: Route 18
TOWN: Waterford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Remick Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Some snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gordon Cate
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH
VEHICLE YEAR:1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Acura
VEHICLE MODEL: TL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle off the roadway on Route 18, which happen only about 1 minute prior to the Vermont State Police driving through the area. The operator (Gordon Cate) was just getting out the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling south on Route 18 prior to the crash, then went out of control, traveled across the north bound lane and off the roadway approximately 25 feet from the road. Cate was arrested for suspicion of DUI, transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/14/22
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: No
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks