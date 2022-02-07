CureMetrix and CureMatch Align to Support President Biden’s Relaunch of Cancer Moonshot

About

CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and the classification of anomalies in mammography exams and help identify women at risk for heart disease. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes. www.CureMetrix.com

https://curemetrix.com/