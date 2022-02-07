CureMetrix and CureMatch Align to Support President Biden’s Relaunch of Cancer Moonshot
Healthcare technology innovators highlight solutions powered by artificial intelligence to supercharge White House healthcare initiative
Our goals are to accelerate early detection and achieve better patient outcomes by putting AI-based solutions in the hands of doctors, and we stand ready to support the Cancer Moonshot initiative.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to President Biden’s relaunch of Cancer Moonshot and his White House commitment to end cancer as we know it, healthcare technology executives for CureMetrix and CureMatch highlighted joint innovation as core to better detection and more personalized cancer treatment.
“We commend President Biden’s program to end cancer as we know it, which starts with early detection and includes leveraging technological innovation to reduce cancer death rates by at least 50% by 2047,” said Navid Alipour, co-founder and CEO of CureMetrix and CureMatch.
“With a joint mission to help save and improve lives, CureMetrix can supercharge this program by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help radiologists detect cancer and disease sooner and more accurately. For patients who are diagnosed with cancer, CureMatch aids the oncologist with precision medicine therapies that are personalized to the molecular profile of the individual patient. Our goals are to accelerate early detection and achieve better patient outcomes by putting AI-based solutions in the hands of doctors, and we stand ready to support the Cancer Moonshot initiative."
Chief medical advisor and board member, Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, visited with now President Joe Biden during the initial launch of Cancer Moonshot. “As an oncologist, there is nothing more exciting than helping to save and improve people’s lives. It was my honor to be part of the discussion during the formation of Cancer Moonshot, and I am reinvigorated by this relaunch,” stated Dr. Kurzrock. “With our team of clinicians, data scientists and technology experts, we are able to bring forth our AI and advanced algorithms to immediately help radiologists and oncologists do their best work and navigate the immense complexity behind cancer detection and treatment.”
CureMetrix and CureMatch AI-based solutions support radiology centers, hospital systems, oncology groups and academic cancer centers, community clinics, concierge cancer groups, next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs, pharmaceutical development companies, and health systems.
About CureMetrix®
CureMetrix is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for medical imaging, committed to advancing technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates across the globe. Its mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate disease detection and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence, visit www.CureMetrix.com
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions. Created to empower oncologists with world-class research and sophisticated AI algorithms, the CureMatch Decision Support System assists the doctor with understanding therapeutic options that are personalized to the molecular profile of the individual patient’s tumor, visit www.CureMatch.com
