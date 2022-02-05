Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,632 in the last 365 days.

District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Trees, Downed Utilities – Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding, downed trees, or downed utilities:

Greene County:

Washington County:

  • McKee Road (Route 3011) between Boone Road in Canton Township and Prigg Road in Buffalo Township is closed due to a downed utility

  • West Finley Road (Route 3037) in West Finley Township between Beham Ridge Road and Robison Run Road is closed due to a downed utility.

  • Dutch Fork Church Road (Route 3004) in Donegal Township between Route 231 and Lake Road is closed due to a downed utility.

  • Mt. Zion Road (Route 3022) between South Bridge Road in Morris Township and Craft Creek Road in East Finley Township is closed due to a downed utility.

  • Cove Road (Route 3015) between Lagonda Road in South Franklin Township and Scenic Drive in North Franklin Township is closed due to a downed utility.

  • Dille Road (Route 3020) between Grove Road in Morris Township and Bells Lakes Road in South Franklin Township is closed due to a downed utility.

Westmoreland County:

As water recedes and issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.  For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com.  511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

 

# # #

You just read:

District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Trees, Downed Utilities – Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.