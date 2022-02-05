Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 22A2000535

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/04/22 -- 1642 hours

LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, VCOR, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Dana Gray

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

             On February 4th, 2022 at approximately 1642 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a male that was slumped over in his vehicle on Route 104 in Fairfax.  Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks along with local rescue personnel ultimately administered two doses of Narcan to the male, identified as Dana Gray (age 46 of St. Albans). These doses of Narcan allowed Gray to regain consciousness at which time he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI – Drugs and transported to the Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation and processing. The subsequent investigation revealed that Gray had conditions of release not to drive a vehicle and that his license was criminally suspended. At the conclusion of the processing Gray was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/14/22 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of DUI-Drugs, Violations of Conditions of Release and Driving License Suspended – Criminal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/14/22       

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

