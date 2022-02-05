St. Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 22A2000535
TROOPER: Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 02/04/22 -- 1642 hours
LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, VCOR, DLS
ACCUSED: Dana Gray
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 4th, 2022 at approximately 1642 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a male that was slumped over in his vehicle on Route 104 in Fairfax. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks along with local rescue personnel ultimately administered two doses of Narcan to the male, identified as Dana Gray (age 46 of St. Albans). These doses of Narcan allowed Gray to regain consciousness at which time he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI – Drugs and transported to the Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation and processing. The subsequent investigation revealed that Gray had conditions of release not to drive a vehicle and that his license was criminally suspended. At the conclusion of the processing Gray was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/14/22 at 1300 hours to answer to the charges of DUI-Drugs, Violations of Conditions of Release and Driving License Suspended – Criminal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/14/22
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas Olson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-5993
E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov