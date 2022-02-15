The Ultimate Guide for the Groom & Bride Wedding Outfits
Wedding is a big day for anyone in their life. Shreeman is a 40+ years old heritage premium Indian ethnic wear brand. Provide wedding outfits for bride & groom.ANAND, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding is a big day for anyone in their life. Everyone wishes to make this glorious day more special and unforgettable. An outfit plays a vital role in Indian weddings. There are lots of varieties in Indian Wedding Outfits for brides and grooms. Here’s the pinch of the latest Indian designer wedding outfits for bride and groom.
In the Indian ethnic fashion industry, there is no limit in costumes for bride and groom. For the groom, Sherwanis to Achkans, Jodhpuris to Jackets, and Angrakhas are putting a significant value on the wedding dress. Considering brides, Sharara sets to Lehenga Choli to Sarees are having no limits in choices of designs. You need to choose from a plethora of varieties for your special day - a wedding. Large collections of designs, embellished traditional embroideries, the peerless mixture of pigments, and attractive choosing patterns are enough crucial factors to make perfect attire for bride and groom.
Must-Have Designer Wedding Wardrobe for the Groom and Bride:
Latest Wedding Outfits Ideas for the Indian Grooms
Sherwanis were the ultimate option for men to wear at weddings. Indeed, Sherwanis are the outstanding Indian groom’s outfit. Many updated styles put variations in designer wedding outfits for men. You have varieties of groom’s wedding dress as follows:
1) Wedding Sherwanis
A Sherwani is what makes a groom gorgeous and royal-looking. A silk fabric makes a Sherwani more charming and eye-catching. Mostly Indian grooms choose a Sherwani to wear at pheras because of its Rajwadi look, auspicious colors, and binding of beauty and tradition together. There are also variations in wedding Sherwani designs.
- Indo Western Sherwanis
Motifs are nothing but a repeated design. This means a created design put one after another. Indo Westerns sherwanis can be of small, medium, and large sizes. Among all, a long Sherwani looks much pretty with small motifs. Motifs create a beautiful image of the groom’s wedding Sherwani. A groom can carry a stole or double stole as per the design of Indo Western Sherwani. Motifs drive elegance with Zardoshi or Resham work in Sherwani. An off-white, cream, and golden colors are best fit to long sherwani in Indo Western.
2) Wedding Kurtas for Men:
Kurtas are traditional outfits but not outdated. By going with the time, Kurtas also get new variation. kurta pajama for men are the more bright and attractive outfit. Various styles such as Resham kurta, chikan kurta, achkans, Dhoti-Kurta, angrakhas are the unique styles of Kurta that can be a perfect outfit for an Indian groom. The most trending Kurta styles are as below.
- Achkan:
Achkan is a type of Kurta having round necked with a high neckline and straight cut at the bottom. Generally, Achkans have buttons at one side instead of the middle. Achkan looks like a Jacket and has a considerably small length than Sherwani. A body fit outfit is the first choice of a groom for their wedding.
3) Designer Jackets:
In case to make simple Kurta more stylish, Jackets are made. Tie-dye jackets, long jackets, jazz jackets, double-layered jackets, cross-cut bottoms are the well-known Jacket types for the wedding. Wearing a Jacket is as classy as having luxuries. Mainly, the nehru jacket is the perfect outfit for wedding reception night. It does not need to have selected colors found in Jackets. Any colors and styles you want are available in Designer Jackets and Long Jackets. This way, Indian grooms also love Jackets for their special day.
Designer Wedding Outfits Ideas for the Indian Brides
Women are very excited about clothing for their wedding day. As looking back at the past, Sarees are the only option for the bride as her wedding dress. Nowadays, designers Sarees are made. Ethnic Sarees, Lehenga Choli, Sharara Set, are the best fit for Indian Bridal Outfit. These are such a great choice that every Indian Bride must-have. Just have a look at the designer outfit for a beautiful bride.
1) Wedding Lehenga Choli:
The most trending Bridal Outfit is the Bridal Lehenga. A variety of colors and patterns are used to design a wedding Lehenga Choli. But while coming to a particular bridal Lehenga, red and cream-colored Lehengas are most loved by every Indian Bride. The mixture of red and gold, mustard yellow lehenga, and matte red lehenga with large motifs are the perfect bridal outfit.
Zardoshi, Gota Patti, Mirror, Resham, are widely used embroideries to make Indian Wedding Lehengas. Going by fabrics, velvet, silk, and brocade are used to give a flowy and rich look to the bride. The Maharani Lehenga, Panetar Lehenga, Bandhani Lehenga are the famous types of Lehenga Choli.
2) Wedding Saree:
Sarees are the traditional Indian Ethnic Outfit. Designer Sarees are updated wedding Saree. A normal saree is having normal and single designs in a single fabric. But Designer Saree is having a variety of designs such as small motifs, zardoshi embroidery, and small mirror work in the entire saree. The pallu of designer Saree can be of different fabric and can have intricate embellished embroideries and elegant patterns.
3) Stylish Sharara Set:
Sharara Set is the trending wedding outfit nowadays. Indian brides may choose this designer outfit to wear as their Haldi or Mehendi outfits. Sharara Set is the paired outfit having round or side cut short Kurti as top, flowy bottom in flare pant with intricate embroidery and ghara, and designer dupatta. The bottom of the Sharara set is layered to make it different from than regular Palazzo. It looks similar to Ghaghra and Palazzo, but it is not a Ghaghra.
Conclusion:
Shreeman is India’s leading wedding outfit-making brand. It is having 40+ years of experience in ethnic clothing designing and manufacturing for bride and groom. Handmade embroideries and their unique craftsmanship make it different from other styles of manufacturing of clothing. Go though www.shreeman.in and discover designer Indian wedding outfits, especially for bride and groom.
Shreeman - Indian Ethnic Wear Brand
Shreeman
+91 91579 12244
shreemandigital@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Parampara – Beginnings, Passion, and Prosperity | Men’s & Women’s Ethnic Traditional Wear | Shreeman