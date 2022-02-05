Interstate 180 EB Closed in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound are closed between mile marker 5 (Route 54 Turbotville Exit) and mile marker 1 (McEwensville/Watsontown Exit) in Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer fire.

A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

