Governor Cooper Statement on NC Supreme Court Ruling

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:
"A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts. More work remains and any legislative redraw must reflect the full intent of this decision."
