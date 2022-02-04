Baltic Prime Ministers sign a joint statement on EU’s climate change package

LITHUANIA, February 4 - Last December, in Vilnius, the Prime Ministers of the Baltic Council of Ministers in Vilnius agreed on a common Baltic position on the new climate change package. As a next step, the Prime Ministers signed earlier today a joint statement.

The Prime Ministers pointed out significant challenges posed by the new climate change package noting, on the other hand, its potential in creating opportunities for the economy and society. As the Member States and regions of the European Union differ greatly, it is necessary to find solutions to respond to national and regional differences.

‘The habits of the Baltic population in choosing and driving cars, heating homes, protecting biodiversity, ecosystems and forests are very different, so cooperation in exchanging best practices will help to achieve the common goals of the Green Agenda’, said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

Economic and social structures of the Member States have to be taken into account, and so have their different baselines in terms of emissions and renewable energy, their potential for reducing emissions and adopting sustainable solutions that will lead to climate neutrality by 2050.

The statement emphasises that the call for convergence of GHG reduction targets must not violate the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’ and must not shift the burden of responsibility to the MS facing the greatest transformational challenges. Higher investments are key in transformation. The extension of the EU ETS is likely to affect the most vulnerable population and increase energy poverty. It is necessary to ensure competitiveness and level playing field across Baltic ports, and to prevent CO2 leakage.

Ways need to be found to mitigate the risks resulting from rising prices and thus affecting the population and the economy. Energy systems must be kept stable and secure to meet climate change goals and achieve green transformation.

The statement also points out that the negotiations on the new targets must be comprehensive and coherent in order to build the future climate structure in a way that promotes sustainable growth, jobs and competitiveness.

By 2030, Lithuania is committed to reduce GHG emissions by 70% compared to 1990, and to ensure, by 2050, that Lithuania’s economy is not only circular but also climate neutral.