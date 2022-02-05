Shaftsbury Barracks- Simple Assault
CASE#: 22B3000365
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 1800 Hours
LOCATION: 5089 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: John P. Reardon
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Information Not Released
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/04/2022 at approximately 6 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a physical fight between a male and a female at 5089 VT Route 7A in Arlington, VT. Throughout the investigation, Troopers discovered that John P. Reardon, age 62, of Arlington, owned the residence and struck a female tenant in the neck with his hand. Reardon was taken into custody on a charge of Simple Assault and issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 03/07/2022
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
