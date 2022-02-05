Shaftsbury Barracks- Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000365

TROOPER: Cody Allison

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 1800 Hours

LOCATION: 5089 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: John P. Reardon

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: Information Not Released

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/04/2022 at approximately 6 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a physical fight between a male and a female at 5089 VT Route 7A in Arlington, VT. Throughout the investigation, Troopers discovered that John P. Reardon, age 62, of Arlington, owned the residence and struck a female tenant in the neck with his hand. Reardon was taken into custody on a charge of Simple Assault and issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 03/07/2022

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov