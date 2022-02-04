Premier's statement on World Cancer Day

CANADA, February 4 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking World Cancer Day:

“Today, on World Cancer Day, some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same. An estimated 31,000 of us will get similar unwelcome news this year.

“Many families will be touched by a cancer diagnosis. My family knows what that is like. I recently completed treatments after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

“Like other patients, I was impressed and deeply touched by the care provided by doctors and other health-care workers. My family and I are filled with gratitude. We offer them our deepest thanks.

“British Columbia has a well-deserved reputation for excellence in cancer treatment. It is essential we maintain a strong public health-care system to treat patients, offering hope and confidence to families at a critical time.

“More British Columbians are getting the care they need thanks to the investments we are making.

“The Canadian Cancer Society’s new Vancouver-based Centre for Cancer Prevention and Support will be a first-of-its-kind facility. The new centre will serve as a national hub of research and innovation contributing to cancer prevention and survivorship.

“A 10-year provincial cancer plan announced in 2020 will make British Columbia a leader in the full continuum of cancer care. This commitment includes new cancer centres in Burnaby and Surrey, as well as expansions of existing cancer centres. New centres for Kamloops and Nanaimo are in the concept planning stage.

“Our government is also taking action to replace outdated health facilities throughout the province. Fifteen major capital projects in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island, and in communities such as Trail, Terrace, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. James and Quesnel will ensure a high level of care for generations to come.

“The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is to raise awareness of the equity gap in treatment and to encourage the removal of barriers that can negatively affect care. It is a reminder of the importance of a well-funded universal heath-care program for prevention, diagnosis and treatment for everyone.

“On World Cancer Day, my message to British Columbians is a simple one: Please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, go see a doctor or go to an urgent and primary care centre, and get it checked as soon as possible.”