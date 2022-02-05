Route 20 Westbound Reopens in Springfield Township, Erie County

The westbound lane of Route 20 has reopened in Springfield Township, Erie County following a vehicle fire earlier today.

The eastbound lane remains closed from the Ohio state line to the intersection of Pond Road in Springfield Township.

The roadway is expected to reopen later tonight once the scene is cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

