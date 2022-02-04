When Leondra Kruger settled into her new chambers at California’s highest court seven years ago, she asked her top assistant to place the reports from the U.S. Supreme Court on the shelf behind her desk. It was an unusual request for a state court that does not frequently deal with matters of federal law, but Kruger wanted the justices’ latest rulings nearby, said attorney Greg Wolff, the former head of her chambers.
Kruger seeks to follow path to ‘impartial and fair justice’
