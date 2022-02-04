Wascana Centre Roads Converted to Pedestrian use for Regina Frost Festival February 4-6

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 4, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission and the organizers of the Regina Frost Festival look forward to welcoming families to Wascana Centre for many free activities this weekend.

To ensure the safety of all pedestrians visiting the festival hub in the park, the Legislative Building or the streets surrounding the area, barricades will be installed and all streets will be exclusively for pedestrians.

"The park areas around the Legislature and Queen Elizabeth II Gardens are no strangers to large events and crowds," Provincial Capital Commission Acting CEO Ryan Whippler said. "We've learned over the years that events with thousands of families and children don't necessarily stick to walkways, and the only way to minimize the risk of a traffic accident is to divert vehicles around the area. This also allows for a more enjoyable event for visitors and increased accessibility for those who need it."

Frost Regina kicks off at the Rink on Wascana February 4 at 6 p.m., with Hockey Night on Wascana. Activities this weekend will also include dogsledding, a light display in the Queen Elizabeth II Gardens and a variety of skate and hockey events on the new rink on Wascana Lake. Washrooms and a warm-up facility will also be available on site. All programming is available at frostyqr.ca.

The Legislature and park grounds will remain accessible to all pedestrians, and plans are in place to allow access to emergency vehicles as needed.

