Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,062 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Naig Invites Iowa Families to Apply Now for the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm Program

Secretary Naig Invites Iowa Families to Apply Now for the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm Program

Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 7, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible farm owners to apply for the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm Program now. The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

“The Century and Heritage Farm Program recognizes the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generation farm families,” said Secretary Naig. “I always look forward to celebrating with the families and hearing stories about their incredible farming legacies. I am grateful for the investments they make to protect our rich farmland and their continued commitment to our state’s agriculture community.”

To apply, download the application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.

Applications may also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov. Written requests can be mailed to Century or Heritage Farm Program, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Wallace State Office Building, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

To be included in the 2022 Century or Heritage Farm Program, completed applications must be received by the Department no later than June 1, 2022.

This marks the 46th anniversary of the Century Farm Program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 20,000 farms from across the state have received this recognition.

This is the 16th anniversary of the Heritage Farm Program. More than 1,500 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006. To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit centuryfarms.iowaagriculture.gov/. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Century and Heritage Farm Program website.

The ceremonies recognizing the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 18, in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.

You just read:

Secretary Naig Invites Iowa Families to Apply Now for the 2022 Century and Heritage Farm Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.