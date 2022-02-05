Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Deadline approaching to apply for Western Governors’ Leadership Institute program

HONOLULU – The deadline is approaching for young adults to apply to the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute – a program that recognizes and promotes young leaders in western states.

Every year, the institute selects one young adult to represent each western state and territory. The chosen representatives will fly to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to attend a leadership forum from July 24-25, 2022, followed by the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Annual Meeting from July 26-28, 2022. All expenses for the chosen representatives will be covered by the Western Governors’ Foundation.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Hawaiʻi resident and between the ages of 21 and 25 years old. They will also need to submit an application by Feb. 15, 2022, along with two letters of recommendation.

Applications from all states will be reviewed by WGA staff, and top applicants will be selected. Board members will then make their final selections.

Office of the Governor News Release: Deadline approaching to apply for Western Governors' Leadership Institute program

