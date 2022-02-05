Roadway and Wildlife Mitigation Strategy complete for Dubois project

A new video is complete to visualize the project

Lander - The mitigation strategy is complete for a deadly portion of US HWY 26 between milepost 48-73 through Dubois. The strategy lays out a plan for reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions along this stretch. Highlighting the project is a video complete with visualizations of the designed overpass, underpasses, and fencing.

Each year, on average, there are 28 wildlife-vehicle crashes reported to law enforcement and an additional 131 recorded animal carcasses are removed from this section of roadway. The annual cost of these collisions is estimated at $791,400, including property damage, accident response, cleanup costs, and the value of the wildlife killed in the crashes. The mitigation structures should have a lifespan of at least 75 years and the project should pay for itself within the first 25 years.

“Game and Fish and WYDOT are excited about the mitigation strategy and are initially focusing on the construction of the comprehensive system of the over-and underpasses in that segment of the highway from milepost 58 to 64.5,”says Daryl Lutz, Lander Region wildlife management coordinator. Lutz continues “ A huge thank you to the 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatics Foundation, other donors, and the WYldlife Fund for their support of this important project. Of course, contributions and support get us a bit closer to the implementation of this multi-million dollar project and both agencies are grateful.”

You can visit the project webpage here and the WYldlife Fund here.

- WGFD -