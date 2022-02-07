Conservation Corps of Long Beach Removes Transportation Obstacle for Corpsmembers.
v L.A. Metro Provides Life Bus Passes to the CCLB.LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —The Conservation Corps of Long Beach (CCLB) is partnering with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority(Metro), Long Beach Transit, and other L.A. County transit agencies to provide free transit passes for its students. For many years, the Corps has acknowledged that transportation has been the biggest barrier for corpsmembers to overcome. The CCLB has had limited funding to provide transportation assistance. Thanks to transit agencies participating in the new GoPass Fareless Program for students in L.A. County, this obstacle has been removed.
Kedrin Hopkins is the Director of Corpsmember and Community Engagement for the Conservation Corps of Long Beach. He was researching a reduced fare program when he discovered the GoPass Program for K-14 schools. Hopkins set up meeting with Metro staff to explain the mission and reach of the corps. The CCLB is a charter school that helps youth ages 18-26 in the Gateway Cities area realize their potential through education, service, and skill-building opportunities.
“The team at Metro was impressed by our community outreach and were very helpful at enrolling us in the two-year GoPass Pilot Program. We’re grateful to their team,” stated Hopkins.
The agreement between the two organizations was signed within a week, and the program started on December 1, 2021. To date, the Conservation Corps of Long Beach has issued 55 bus passes to corpsmembers, who have made 896 free trips on Long Beach Transit and Metro.
“We are so excited that the CCLB has chosen to join our GoPass Program, which is already partnering with more than 1,000 schools across L.A. County,” said Metro Chief Executive Officer Stephanie N. Wiggins. “This vital program brings together transit services from across the region to serve more than 900,000 students. Not only does this program remove economic barriers to mobility, but it also has the added benefit of teaching our youngest riders to use public transportation to create lifelong Metro customers.”
Since 1987, we’ve been on a mission to support young people in realizing their potential through work, service, conservation, and education.
