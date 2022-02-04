Speeds Restored on Interstates in the Northwest Region

​PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the northwest region.

The speed limit has been restored on Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties. Speeds were restored earlier today on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

