District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utilities– 4 p.m. Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding or downed utilities:

Fayette County:

Tom Cat Hollow Road (Route 3003) in Nicholson Township between Geneva Road and Township 0360 Road is closed due to flooding.

Albany Road (Route 4003) between Shearer Road in Jefferson Township and Market Street in the Borough of Brownsville is closed due to flooding.

Greene County:

Davistown Road (Route 2006) in Perry Township between Watkins Run Road and U.S. 19 is closed due to flooding.

Green Valley Road (Route 1019) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Bessie Lane is closed due to flooding.

Big Shannon Run Road (Route 2003) in Perry Township between Bacon Run Rd and Little Shannon Rd is closed due to flooding.

Carmichaels Road (Route 2017) in Cumberland Township between Muddy Creek Road and Green Valley Road is closed due to flooding.

Washington County:

McKee Road (Route 3011) between Boone Road in Canton Township and Prigg Road in Buffalo Township is closed due to a downed utility

Route 980 in Cecil Township at the intersection of Crothers Lane is closed due to a downed utility.

Joffre Bulger Road (Route 4012) in Smith Township between Columbia Drive and Joffre Cherry Valley Road is closed due to a downed tree.

West Finley Road (Route 3037) in West Finley Township between Beham Ridge Road and Robison Run Road is closed due to a downed utility.

Dutch Fork Church Road (Route 3004) in Donegal Township between Route 231 and Lake Road is closed due to a downed utility.

Westmoreland County:

