MLM Medical Labs & TruLab Announce Strategic Partnership Offering Truly End-to-end Clinical Trial Sample Tracking
MLM Medical Labs and TruLab have partnered to support clinical trials worldwide through blockchain-powered sample tracking from point of collection to analysis.
This partnership will enable us to continue protecting our customer's valuable biological samples and keep their studies in motion”MöNCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (“MLM”) and TruLab, Inc. (“TruLab”) are pleased to announce a new partnership that offers a combined solution to eliminate the decades-old industry need for end-to-end sample tracking and digital visibility.
— Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM
“Clinical trial sponsors have been asking for years to have visibility into where their samples are, especially during the first mile of the sample journey: at the clinical sites. Until now, it has been impossible to provide this in real-time. Combining TruLab with our advanced LIMS system provides an end-to-end solution to track patient samples from collection all the way through to safety and efficacy testing results. This partnership will enable us to continue protecting our customer's valuable biological samples and keep their studies in motion,” stated Scott Houlton, Chief Executive Officer of MLM.
This integrated solution will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end sample tracking dashboard enabling biopharma organizations to have visibility into real-time locations of their samples, protocol deviations as they occur, tracking informed consent, and assistance with specimen data reconciliation. Sponsors will now be able to track biological specimens at the true point of collection, at clinical sites, and from in-home collections in decentralized trials.
“Sponsors have long wrestled with reconciliation nightmares, and we have found that most of these challenges are due to paper-based processes at the point of collection that creates an undue burden for the site staff. Our team is excited to work with the MLM team to solve this for sponsors and simultaneously eliminate data entry and tedious tasks for clinical sites,” said Scott Ogle, Chief Executive Officer of TruLab.
The TruLab technology is deployed on smartphones and provides clinical sites and in-home mobile nursing units mobile tracking and digital lab assistance, configured to each study protocol and lab manual. Once tracked in TruLab, each sample collection time and other metadata is pushed directly into the existing, proprietary mlm online® so that true end-to-end tracking is now available.
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of over 150 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical studies at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has branches in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA. For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com .
About TruLab
TruLab, Inc. is a clinical trial technology company that provides cutting-edge solutions for biological sample tracking on blockchain. TruLab’s mission is to help biotechs and pharma track samples in real-time, minimize protocol deviations and eliminate paper using innovative mobile technology. Founded in 2018, TruLab is revolutionizing biosample tracking to advance the research and development of new medical therapies. For more information, visit www.trulab.com.
Isabel Struik, VP of Sales and Marketing
MLM Medical Labs
+49 2161 4642108
