Black History Month Remembers Zeke Wilson as their Fighter for Justice: The Untold Story, Revealed
Zeke Wilson, Heavyweight Boxer, 1990
A professional boxer catches the attention of Harvard Law and Yale in his biggest fight yet: to prove same-race discrimination against a famed Olympic medalist.
An inspiring true story about a boxer whose biggest fight happened outside the ring!”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The case of Wilson vs McClure was the first lawsuit to expose the concept of “black-on-black” same-race discrimination in a national court of law. This battle that Zeke Wilson waged against a renown Olympic medalist, Wilbert McClure, who won Gold in the 1960 Summer Olympics, was precedent-setting across the nation, changing our court system from there on out.
In Wilson's book, "The Eighth Round", he addresses this life-experience in an attempt to bring forth an awareness to one of America's many hard truths: the reality of prejudice, jealously, and classism within the African-American community.
"It has now been a few years since the events in this story occurred. I have felt compelled to tell my story with the hope and intent that it will inspire and empower people to recognize injustice and oppression in their everyday lives, give them the resolve to weed it out and pull it up by its roots.
I believe in the American justice system. The legislative and judicial branches of our government are designed in such a way that they are living, growing things. Like children, they are not perfect, but are growing and forming every day. Should we want justice, it is our duty to help shape it by demonstrating no tolerance for injustice. If we want equality under the law, we have a duty to be actively involved in shaping the laws that affect our lives.
Most importantly, we need to guard against apathy. Granted, it is always easier to accept the status quo than to change it, but ease should not be our primary resolve.
If we want future generations to enjoy true freedom and equality, we must fight now to wipe out Injustice at every level. We cannot resort to violent means. We cannot resort to fostering hatred. We cannot teach our children either to accept injustice or to hate its perpetrators, but to take a positive and active stance in ensuring but the future of the American people is characterized by equality of opportunity for every single person who calls himself or herself American– regardless of color, race, ancestry, beliefs, or lifestyle preferences.
It is my fervent desire to encourage every person to replace excuses with action. If you like education, know and accept that you have the capacity to educate yourself. Make informed decisions. Ask questions. Use reason. Become self-educated and you will possess knowledge and understanding that are truly your own.
If you lack money, re-prioritize. I speak from experience, having existed at various levels of the American dream. Accept that I fought this hard battle without the funds that everyone told me where necessary. I found truth in the principle outlined by our first Statesmen– that Justice in America must be available to all, or it is useful to none. Where money is scarce, education overcomes. Gone are the days when only the rich could afford justice. Our court system is available to all, with the prerequisite only that you are willing to learn the rules of the court and the laws. If I did it, so can you.
Finally, don't give into self-pity. People only disempower you if you let them. Know that our founding fathers had a clear vision." Having come from a system of unequal access to the courts, they built steps to ensure we would not suffer the same future. Where those steps have become cracked, it is our duty to patch and rebuild them to serve our original purpose.
These duties are not ones that we can afford to ignore unless you want future generations to live in a world without justice. So when you fight, fight for them. Build solid the steps of freedom and equality, and you will leave a legacy that will restore the title of “American” to its rightful place."
As Americans remember Black History Month, Mr. Wilson wanted to share this story in hopes of bringing together peace and understanding. He went on to write a screenplay based on his book “The Eighth Round”, and is currently seeking management, producers, directors, and distribution professionals to join his team and share his story across the nation. His production company, Same-Race Productions is also involved in filming a documentary, short film, and a feature film based on his novel for those who have ever felt like they have been discriminated against, and love a story about true fighting spirit.
