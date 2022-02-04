Idaho Tourism Coffee TalkFeb10

Cookie Phase-Out Series / Session 4 of 5

As we continue our webinar series on cookies, data and privacy, our fourth webinar will address what will replace third-party cookies, how first party data can be leveraged and tips you can use to better personalize your content for your target audience.

Our presenter this week is David Chastain, Vice President of Tourism at Epsilon. David has 10 years of experience helping brands across many industry segments and currently specializes in the travel and tourism industry. He is an expert at helping travel brands and destination marketers drive outcomes such as ROI and develop reports to inspire and influence marketing decisions.