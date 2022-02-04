Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,039 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Tourism Coffee TalkFeb10

StartFebruary 10, 2022 9:30 AM MSTEndFebruary 10, 2022 10:30 AM MST

Cookie Phase-Out Series / Session 4 of 5

As we continue our webinar series on cookies, data and privacy, our fourth webinar will address what will replace third-party cookies, how first party data can be leveraged and tips you can use to better personalize your content for your target audience. 

Our presenter this week is David Chastain, Vice President of Tourism at Epsilon. David has 10 years of experience helping brands across many industry segments and currently specializes in the travel and tourism industry. He is an expert at helping travel brands and destination marketers drive outcomes such as ROI and develop reports to inspire and influence marketing decisions.

You just read:

Idaho Tourism Coffee TalkFeb10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.