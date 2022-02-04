Submit Release
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.  

The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.  

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.  

Public interviews  

Interviews are open to the public. They will take place in the Geary County Courthouse, 138 E. 8th St., Junction City.  

The interview schedule will be announced once it’s finalized.  

The nominees are:  

  • Eric Gares, Herington, special investigator, Sedgwick County Public Defender’s Office 

  • Neal Gugler, Chapman, special investigator, Kansas Bureau of Investigations 

  • Mark Guilfoyle, Abilene, private practice  

  • Anthony Haug, Abilene, small business owner 

  • Michael Leyba III, Salina, assistant public defender 

  • Steven Olson, Abilene, court services officer 

  • Kathleen Souza, Herington, former plant office manager 

  • Lori Welch, Abilene, trial court clerk, Geary County District Court 

ADA accommodation  

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:  

ADA Coordinator   ADA@kscourts.org   785-296-2256   TTY at 711  

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:  

  • a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;  

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and  

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.  

Term of office  

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.  

Nominating commission  

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.

