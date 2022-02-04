8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Public interviews

Interviews are open to the public. They will take place in the Geary County Courthouse, 138 E. 8th St., Junction City.

The interview schedule will be announced once it’s finalized.

The nominees are:

Eric Gares, Herington, special investigator, Sedgwick County Public Defender’s Office

Neal Gugler, Chapman, special investigator, Kansas Bureau of Investigations

Mark Guilfoyle, Abilene, private practice

Anthony Haug, Abilene, small business owner

Michael Leyba III, Salina, assistant public defender

Steven Olson, Abilene, court services officer

Kathleen Souza, Herington, former plant office manager

Lori Welch, Abilene, trial court clerk, Geary County District Court

ADA accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.